Lawmakers want U-C to enroll more California residents

The number of non-resident students has declined at most UC campuses, ticking down from nearly 18 percent to more than 16.3 percent systemwide over the past two years.

EdSource reports increasing pressure from the Legislature led the state to create a plan in the Budget Act of 2021 to increase the enrollment of Californians in the UC system over five years. The system has enrolled more in-state residents -- but not enough to meet targets set by the state.

Assemblymember David Alvarez, a San Diego Democrat, noted that most UC campuses reject more than half of their applicants, including many highly qualified California residents.

A report from the Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO) called it "frustrating" that during a time of "tremendous demand," the UC system fell nearly 1,400 full-time equivalent students short of its target to enroll more in-state students this year, as set by the 2023-24 Budget Act.