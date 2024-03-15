New cultural center for Silicon Valley’s African American community moving forward

The Silicon Valley African American Cultural Center, slated to open in 2027, has secured $4.1 million in federal funding thanks to Rep. Ro Khanna.

San Jose Spotlight reportsthe mixed-use development will be built on a roughly 2.7-acre lot at 2001 The Alameda in San Jose, and provide housing and a full menu of community services, including an on-site health clinic from Roots Community Clinic.

"The investment in the Silicon Valley African American Cultural Center will help provide a space for multiple functions, including community events, retail and affordable housing," Khanna told San Jose Spotlight. "It will create a place for the African American community in Silicon Valley and across the state to visit for cultural gatherings and services."

The 84-foot-high building will include more than 100 apartments and 100,575 square feet of commercial space, according to initial design plans. It will also serve as the new home for the San Jose African American Community Services Agency and feature an on-site clinic, behavioral health services from Ujima Adult and Family Services, and retail and community spaces.

Project Manager Walter Wilson told San Jose Spotlight,"It's going to be an amazing development and, more importantly, it's not just going to be a box. It's going to be a beautiful work of art,"

The center has an estimated price tag of $200 million, but the project team is preparing for a 10-month campaign to raise $50 million for the project's non-housing parts. Wilson said they're already about halfway there.