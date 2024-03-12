FBI raids Dublin women’s prison; officials ousted

SFist reportedthat FCI Dublin’s warden, Art Duglov – the third person to hold that office in a year – was removed from his post, along with three other managers, including the deputy warden.

The US Attorney’s office said in court documents that the prison officials were removed to “enact positive change” at the prison.Nancy T. McKinney was named the prison’s new interim warden.The raid and the removal of the officials comes two months after the snap visit to the Dublin prison by U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

More than 60 suits have been filed by inmates or former inmates against correctional officers at Dublin, alleging they had been groped and sexually abused. Multiple employees have already pleaded guilty. KTVU reported that a dozen more suits were filed last week and more are expected.

Rights Behind Bars, the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, and the law firm Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld LLP are representing at least eight alleged abuse survivors and the California Coalition for Women Prisoners in a federal class action lawsuit filed in August 2023 against the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Dublin officials and several individual officers.

The plaintiffs' attorneys are asking for preliminary injunctive relief to address "the current emergency conditions at FCI Dublin."