Man arrested on East Bay BART tracks

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:32 PM PST
Steve Rhodes
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

BART issued an alert this morning shortly after 7:20

about someone on the tracks causing delays of at least 10 minutes in both directions through the area.A train operator saw the trespasser and contacted security. Trains were held in place, while police responded to the incident. Major delays were reported for trains bound for Richmond, Berryessa and Millbrae.

BART said the situation lasted about 20 minutes before BART detained the trespasser, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said later that he was unsure if officers made the arrest.

There were no further details immediately available about the unauthorized person.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked has in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
