New UC-Berkeley Campanile peregrine falcon named

Archie, named after UC Berkeley alumnus Archie Williams, received the most votes among four names for the new male companion that has frequented the nest of the famous female falcon Annie that has lived since 2016 atop the third-largest bell-and-clock tower in the world.

The naming contest result announced Tuesday was held by the Cal Falcons group of scientists and volunteers, who monitor the birds and share photos and information about them on social media.

The bird's namesake was an Oakland native, who won a gold medal in the 400 meters race at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games; was a civilian flying instructor at the famed Tuskegee Army Flying School; and was a U.S. Air Force pilot, who flew missions during World War II and the Korean War, according to an article by the UC Berkeley media relations team.

The bird now named Archie has shown up in recent weeks after the disappearance of Lou, a male bird that replaced a former falcon father named, Grinnell, that was found dead in March 2022 after helping Annie make their home at the Campanile.

Lou has not been seen at the tower since early January, and an article by UC Berkeley said he had no identification bands and could have fallen victim to avian flu.