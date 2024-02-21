East Bay educators picket for “student needs” a dozen location

Officials of the California Teachers Association, or CTA, said it's the first time the coalition – comprised of 21 California Teachers Association (CTA) chapters – has held a coordinated picket.

Celia Medina-Owens, president of the Pittsburg Education Association and coalition member, said in a statement: “It doesn't have to come down to this, but several management teams from different districts are giving us no choice. Together, we are saying loud and clear that bad behavior will not be tolerated in our communities."

Educators, students, and families are rallying at nearly a dozen locations this afternoon.

The Association of Pleasanton Teachers and the Dublin Teachers Association, picketing at Dublin Sports Goods, are both soon entering fact-finding -- the last step in bargaining before leadership in local chapters can legally call an economic strike, according to CTA officials.

Other East Bay unions include the Antioch Education Association, Pittsburg Education Association, Contra Costa County Schools Education Association, Clayton Valley Education Association, Martinez Education Association, Association of Piedmont Teachers, and Moraga Teachers Association.

CTA officials said they were considering unfair labor practice strikes in the future and alleged various districts were putting up barriers to reaching negotiated agreements.