Bill aims to promote safeguards against campus sexual misconduct, violence

The Napa Democrat’s proposal piggybacks on recommendations made by the California State Auditor and would extend to the University of California, California State University and California community college systems.

Dodd's bill introduced Thursday-- SB 1166-- would make investigations on UC, CSU and community colleges subject to additional oversight, on top of Title IX requirements. It would tighten the reporting process and require more accountability from school administrators and others tasked with investigating these crimes on campus.

The bill is expected to be heard in its first policy committee in about a month, according to a press release from Dodd's office.

Dodd's proposal is a response to to numerous cases of sexual harassment and violence on CSU campuses within his district in recent years, including at Sonoma State University and the California Maritime Academy, according to the press release.

Dodd represents California's 3rd Senate District, including all or portions of Napa, Yolo, Sonoma, Solano, Sacramento and Contra Costa counties.

In 2023, Dodd proposed a related bill--SB 808-- that increased transparency and reporting requirements when handling campus harassment cases by requiring detailed reporting to the Legislature on investigations and outcomes of sexual harassment reports and formal sexual harassment complaints.