Alameda County leaders, cops form anti-crime coalition

Oaklandside reportsthat public officials from Emeryville, Oakland, San Leandro and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department announced the anti-crime coalition earlier this week.

The various government and law enforcement agencies will meet quarterly to coordinate strategy and response to “high profile incidents throughout the region.”

Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid said the creation of the coalition shows the importance that local leadership is devoting to the public safety crisis. She said local business are crying for a robust collaborative response.

Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom assigned 120 California Highway Patrol officers to Oakland as part of an effort to reduce rising violent crime, retail theft and property crime. Car break-ins and thefts, as well as commercial burglaries, are all surging to pre-pandemic levels in Oakland.

A number of longtime businesses in Oakland, including In-and-Out Burger and Denny’s, have recently closed their restaurants in the city amid the rising crime rate.

