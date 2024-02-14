Local refineries settle lawsuits against Bay Area Air Quality Management District

BAAQMD officials announced Tuesday that they have reached separate agreements with the Chevron Richmond Refinery and the Martinez Refining Company over the district's so-called "Regulation 6, Rule 5."

That rule is intended to reduce emissions of particulate matter from the refineries' fluidized catalytic cracking units (FCCUs), which are used to make gasoline and are the largest sources of such emissions, according to district officials.

BAAQMD officials said in a news release Tuesday: "As a result of Chevron and MRC's compliance with Rule 6-5, there will be an estimated 70 percent reduction of (particulate matter) emissions from Chevron's FCCU and an 80 percent reduction from MRC's FCCU."

As part of the agreement Chevron will reduce emissions and faces up to $85 million in fines for any potential future violations past the compliance deadline of July 2026.

The company also agreed to pay $20 million into a Richmond-area Community Air Quality Fund on top of a three-and-a-half million dollar annual payment to the fund for four years, according to air district officials.

Chevron will also pay a $20 million fine for 678 other violations, will implement "measures designed to reduce persistent flaring" and will pay up to $500,000 of the district's attorney fees.