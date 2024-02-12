49ers lose to Chiefs in overtime Super Bowl thriller, 25-22

The 49ers hopes for a sixth Lombardi Super Bowl trophy came to an end with less than a minute left in the first overtime period,when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

The Niners had taken the lead earlier in overtime, when Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal. The Chiefs had to score either a touchdown or a field goal to win the game, send it into overtime, or lose. Mahomes drove the Kansas City 75 yards for the final touchdown against a tiring Niners defense.

The game – the first Super Bowl to be played in Las Vegas – was tight defensive struggle throughout. The Niners held the halftime lead, 10-3.

After Kansas City rallied in the third quarter to take a 13-10 lead, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings. But the Chiefs blocked the extra point attempt by Moody – which proved crucial.

With the win, the Chiefs became the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 20 years. It is Kansas City’s third championship in four years, the Chiefs’ fourth overall.The Niners lost their second Super Bowl to Kansas City in the last four years. The franchise was looking to win its first championship in 29 years.

