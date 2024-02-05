Showers, thunderstorm, high winds buffet Bay Area

The National Weather Service said the “atmospheric river” will continue to make its presence felt in the Bay Area.Over the weekend, The Weather Service declared a flood watch, high wind and high surf advisories, which are expected to remain in effect through this afternoon.

Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the greater Bay Area Sunday.Local emergency officials have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, as high winds have felled trees throughout the Bay Area, causing traffic delays.

In San Francisco, residents were told to stay home by city officials because so many trees were down, blocking roads. About 500 PG&E customers were without power.

Local emergency officials said people should avoid the area of Market and 18th streets due to flooding and a hillside collapse. The westbound direction of Market was blocked by fallen trees. The California Highway Patrol issued an extreme wind advisory for the westbound Bay Bridge, from the center anchorage to San Francisco. CHP says special attention should be paid by drivers of box trucks crossing the bridge, with the possibility of them overturning.

PG&E said more than 70,000 Bay Area customers were without power Sunday afternoon.

The most affected area was in the North Bay, where the lights were out for more than 23,000 customers. In the South Bay, about 22,000 customers were without power. Nearly 18,000 East Bay customers shared the same predicament.