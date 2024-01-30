“Earthquake Brace + Bolt” offering $3K grant to California homeowners

The program called “Earthquake Brace + Bolt” — or EBB — is now accepting applications from California homeowners to pay for “residential seismic retrofits.”

In an “EBB retrofit” a home’s foundation is bolted to its frame, “cripple walls” — which are the walls in between the foundation and the home's floor — are reinforced with plywood and, in certain circumstances, water heaters are secured. These measures can lessen earthquake damage by preventing houses from sliding or toppling during an earthquake, but only for older, wood-framed homes, on raised foundations.

Applicants for the program must meet a number of qualifications. Homes must have been built before 1980, have between one to four units, and be in one of the 815 designated ZIP codes, many of which are in the Bay Area.

According to EBB, a residential seismic retrofit can cost anywhere between $3000 to $7000, but it can be more, depending on a home's foundation. Applicants are allowed to complete the work themselves, or hire a contractor from EBB’s Contractor Directory.

Residents who make $87K a year or less can also apply for a supplemental grant, to cover up to 100 percent of the cost.

Homeowners have until February 9 to apply. When registration closes, homeowners will be randomly selected.