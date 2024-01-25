Newsom faces budget shortfall to fund schools, community colleges

EdSource reports an analysis of the state budget, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO) has cautioned that there are questions about how Newsom plans to close $8 billion of a huge revenue shortfall facing schools and community colleges.

Beyond meeting this challenge, the LAO also urged legislators to start planning for education spending beyond 2024-25, when flat or declining revenues are expected to raise difficult financial choices.

They could pit funding of ongoing expenses against sustaining ambitious programs like summer and after-school programs for low-income students, additional community schools, money for teacher training in early literacy and math, and confronting post-pandemic learning setbacks.

The analyst said: "The state faces significant operating deficits in the coming years, which are the result of lower revenue estimates, as well as increased cost pressures,"

But the immediate enigma is Newsom's strategy for the $8 billion.

Newsom is projecting that state revenues to run schools and community colleges will be short about $14 billion over three years: the budget year that ended in 2022-23, the current budget year of 2023-24, and the coming year. That number is calculated as revenue through Proposition 98, the formula that determines the proportion of the state's general fund that must be spent on schools and community colleges.