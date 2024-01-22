People’s Park group accuses Berkeley City Council of violations

Berkeley resident and Berkeley People's Alliance Board Member Nathan Mizell was also listed as a party to the cease-and-desist.

The group alleges that the Brown Act violations occurred at city council meetings on November 21 and 28, 2023 after the meetings were interrupted by protesters.

The letter, sent by the law office of Jonathan Weissglass, outlined the legal basis for the Berkeley People's Alliance's claims against the city.

The Brown Act dictates that when government meetings are willfully interrupted by a group or groups of people, the government body must first attempt to restore order by removing disruptive individuals.

If that fails, members of the legislative body can have the room cleared of all attendants--apart from members of the media-- and continue in session, ideally readmitting individuals not responsible for the disruption.

Weissglass claims that the Berkeley City Council did not attempt to remove the individuals interrupting the meeting, nor did they attempt to clear the room and re-admit individuals not responsible for the disturbance.

City representatives were not available for comment on these accusations.