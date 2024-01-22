CSU union begins weeklong strike, demanding wage increase

The strike at the 23-campus Cal State system comes about two weeks after the employees union rejected an offer of a five-percent increase by the administration.

The California Faculty Association, which represents more than 29,000 Cal State workers, is demanding a 12-percent increase.

The job action comes on the first day of classes for the semester and may result in the cancellation of classes for 450,000 students in the nation’s largest university system.Cal State Chancellor Mildred Garcia said in a video call to journalists Friday that the system had tried to avoid the strike, but said the union’s demands for higher wages were not viable.

The union countered, saying Cal State’s had enough money in operating cash budget surpluses to meet their salary demands.Last month, union members staged one-day walkouts at Cal State campuses in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Pomona to demand higher pay, more manageable workloads and more parental leave.

