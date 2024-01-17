California’s new COVID guidelines are meeting people where they’re at

According to the CDC, in the last month four percent of deaths in the U.S. were caused by COVID-19. Hospitalizations are up, and the new JN.1 variant is spreading rapidly. But despite the data, California has implemented new, more relaxed COVID-19 guidelines.

Peter Chin-Hong is a Professor of Medicine and an Infectious Disease Specialist at UCSF. He says the new guidelines make sense not just because of widespread immunity and treatment options, but because it’s important to minimize disruptions, especially for kids who are in school.

“It's estimated that disruptions in schools, particularly in California and the Bay Area have led to anywhere between four months and a year-and-a-half in terms of kids being left behind. And this has had a disproportionate impact on children of color, particularly in math as well as writing.”

The new guidelines have shortened the isolation period, and relaxed testing protocols. Chin-Hong says that people still need to be wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and staying home when they’re feeling sick, but the state is trying to meet people where they’re at.

“So I think it's also the state saying, ‘Hey, we know people are not testing, we know people are not knowing they have COVID or not disclosing. So let's just try to make it safer and remind people of what options they have.’”

According to Chin-Hong, less than 20 percent of kids in San Francisco are up to date on their COVID vaccines. While not everyone is able to get vaccinated, he says if you can, you should.