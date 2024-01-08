The CHP turns to reality TV

There's a new reality show premiering later this month and the production company behind it is ... the California Highway Patrol.

The series — called "Cadets" — is the agency's attempt to attract more recruits. It follows nine cadets as they deal with physical and mental challenges to earn their badges.

C-H-P officials say the goal is to inspire more young people to become cadets. Like other law enforcement agencies throughout the country, the C-H-P is having a hard time finding new officers. "Cadets" is part of the agencies ongoing recruitment campaign to hire a thousand of them.

The series premiers January 17th on the C-H-P's YouTube page.