© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New report asks for friendlier guards, less crowded cells at San Quentin

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published January 8, 2024 at 1:44 PM PST
Chris Carlsson
/
FoundSF.org

CalMatters reports a state advisory group is pushing for friendlier guards and less crowded cells at San Quentin State Prison.

The recommendations are in a new report out Friday from the San Quentin Transformation Advisory Council.

That council is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to convert the prison into a “model rehabilitation center.”

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is not required to adopt the recommendations in the report.
Bay Area Headlines
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
See stories by Ben Trefny