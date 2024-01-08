New report asks for friendlier guards, less crowded cells at San Quentin
CalMatters reports a state advisory group is pushing for friendlier guards and less crowded cells at San Quentin State Prison.
The recommendations are in a new report out Friday from the San Quentin Transformation Advisory Council.
That council is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to convert the prison into a “model rehabilitation center.”
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is not required to adopt the recommendations in the report.