Tech workers demand Google end Israeli government contracts

Some local tech workers are fed up with their companies' ties to Israel. One of them is Rachel Westick, a Google tech worker and advocate for the movement, No Tech Genocide, which was formed to protest AI surveillance ties to Israel.

“Google is contributing technology to the Israeli government and military through Project Nimbus. Project Nimbus is a one point two billion dollar contract that was signed by Google and Amazon, um, with the Israeli government and military, and it was signed In May twenty twenty-one as, uh, Israel was, uh, launching another intense bombing campaign in Gaza. Uh, this Project Nimbus is a cloud contract that has powerful AI tools and is supposed to serve as the, um, like a comprehensive cloud solution in which, um, most Israeli government ministries would run on.”

Organizers argue surveillance from “Project Nimbus” is being used by the Israeli government against the Palestinians. The tech protesters wants Google, Amazon and other tech companies held responsible for their roles in Israel’s ongoing siege on Gaza.

The push-back of “Project Nimbus” isn’t new. Tech workers have been demanding Google to end the contract with Israel since 2021.