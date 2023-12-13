Daly City appoints new mayor, amid rancor

Manalo was sworn in by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who made an appearance at the meeting. She replaces Ray Buenaventura, who took the position of Lake County Public Defender in October.

The special meeting was rocky.Just seconds into the nominations, Buenaventura nominated Manalo and there were audible protests from the crowd, with a woman loudly booing and saying that the city council was "racist."

Councilmember Glenn Sylvester then nominated fellow councilmember Pamela DiGiovanni, adding that she had served on the council for years and it was her time.

"Everyone here on this council has the opportunity to serve as many or in the past six years," said Sylvester pointedly. "With the exception of one. Everyone on this council has had the opportunity to serve as vice mayor... with the Exception of one."

Sylvester said DiGiovanni deserved a fair shake.

The acrimony between DiGiovanni and Manalo goes back to when a restraining was filed against DiGiovanni by Manalo in 2022, who claimed she was assaulted by her fellow councilmember. DiGiovanni brought it up at Monday's meeting, saying she had been exonerated and was re-elected as well.

The council ultimately voted for Manalo 3-2.