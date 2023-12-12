SF Protestors demand Padilla vote for Gaza ceasefire

Those who work at 333 Bush Street were greeted Tuesday morning by a crowd of about 200 protestors. The group – singing and beating drums – gathered both in the lobby and on the street outside the skyscraper, to send a message to US Senator Alex Padilla, whose San Francisco office is on the 32nd floor. The message? That he should vote for a ceasefire in Gaza, before the end of the legislative session on December 15.

Seth Morrison is an activist with Jewish Voice for Peace.

“We’re near the end of the session, and the administration wants to give more aid to Israel before the session ends. So it’s really important that we’re out here with unions, with immigrant organizations, with multiple different groups, all demanding a ceasefire.”

The action was organized by a broad coalition of advocacy and activist groups.

The event was one of three such actions in California on Tuesday. Demonstrators also gathered in Sacramento and Los Angeles to petition Senator Padilla to vote for a ceasefire this week.

