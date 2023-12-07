The State of San Francisco's Public Schools

The San Francisco Parent Coalition hosted 'The State of S.F.'s Public Schools: Achieving Excellence, Making Hard Budget Choices, and Closing the Gap.' Former School Board member Hydra Mendoza moderated the conversation with Mayor London Breed,San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne, and DCYF Executive Director Dr. Maria Su.

This event took place a Lincoln High School on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Please click the play button above the photo to hear a thirty minute excerpt of this event edited for broadcast.

