SF ‘Supes’ approve housing measure

KALW | By Molly Blair Salyer
Published December 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM PST
San Francisco City Hall
Roger Ward
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

The city is finally moving forward on updating policies around the building process for new housing development. The decision eliminates restrictions and disincentives to construction, like a very drawn-out permitting process and hefty fees.

The state has mandated the city to develop 82,000 homes by 2031, including 46,000 units of affordable housing. More dense housing in the westside and wealthier neighborhoods of San Francisco are part of the state's requirements.

The supervisors squeaked in the approved ordinance less than a month before a state ultimatum for adopting the changes. But not everyone was satisfied with the decision. Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan both voted no on the measure, after seeking a delay due to disagreements over the affordable housing element.

Supervisor Dean Preston said, “Nearly every effort has been focused on how to meet our market-rate goals and little to nothing about how to reach our affordable housing goals.”

Preston ultimately voted with the legislation, sharing his opinion that significant improvement had been made on the ordinance since it was first introduced.
Molly Blair Salyer
