Former San Jose mayor mulling Congressional run

Liccardo, who termed out last December after two mayoral terms, has hinted at his aspirations for higher office. But an email obtained by San Jose Spotlight shows he is already actively campaigning for the seat being vacated by Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.

Eshoo is retiring at the end of her term in 2024 after three decades in office, as first reported by San Jose Spotlight.

An email sent by Cooper Teboe, a political operative and founder of CDT Strategies, touts Liccardo's accomplishments and invites donors to his Portola Valley home this Sunday to support the former mayor's congressional bid.

Teboe is also a senior advisor to Congressman Ro Khanna, raising questions about whether the prominent Silicon Valley Democrat will endorse Liccardo to join him in the House.

Teboe told San Jose Spotlight he anticipates raising more than $250,000 on Sunday to support Liccardo. He insists he isn't officially working on Liccardo's campaign, but a deal could be in the works.

But Liccardo said he is still deciding if he wants to run.

The 53-year-old politician has been paving his path to Washington, D.C. for several years. In February, a mysterious poll gauged how Liccardo would do in a congressional race. At the time, it appeared he might've challenged veteran Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, however he decided against it after Lofgren rebuked his attempts to unseat her.