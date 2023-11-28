Oakland City Council approves Gaza ceasefire resolution

The resolution was unanimously approved by the eight-member City Council during a special session in Oakland City Hall.

The legislation, authored by District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife, urges Congress to demand "an immediate ceasefire; release of all hostages, (and) the unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza."

The resolution avoids specifics, such as the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis, or Israel's retaliatory siege, bombardment and invasion of Gaza.

The Oakland document also notes that "over 1,000 people in Israel and more than 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in a matter of weeks" without assigning responsibility. It "recognizes that the current crisis takes place within a long history" and affirms that "the root causes of the crisis need to be addressed" without saying what those are, or what should be done.

Council President and District 2 Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas emphasized a ceasefire is necessary for both the people of Israel and Palestine.

Lara Kiswani, executive director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, said the resolution reflects "the voices of the diverse communities it represents, and is standing firmly on the side of peace and justice."

However, the Jewish Community Relations Council called the special council session a "complete disgrace and will bring nothing constructive to actual Palestinians and Israelis on the ground."