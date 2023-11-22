Million-dollar grant pledged for Half Moon Bay farmer laborers

Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County officials will be working to create a design that includes detached prefabricated homes, which are cost-effective ways of constructing buildings.

Priscilla Chan, co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, said: "There are few communities more deeply impacted by the rising cost of housing than farmworkers.” She added that she hoped the grant will be a catalyst for further investments in the area.

The homes will be offered at below-market rate, according to a press release from the county, and will go to low-income families and those displaced by a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay earlier this year that claimed seven lives.

Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents District 3, which includes Half Moon Bay, said the community was grateful for the support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and that it will aid the county in providing this vital affordable farmworker housing.

Earlier this year, the state announced that San Mateo County had received a $5 million Joe Serna, Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant, which would also go towards building affordable housing.

The county boasts a $100 million per year agricultural industry that relies on a mix of migrant and permanent resident laborers.