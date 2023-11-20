UC pledges $7 million to address ‘bigotry, intolerance and intimidation’

Michael Drake, UC's systemwide president, announced the funding during the board of regents last week and said it would go toward emergency mental health resources, new educational programs and additional training for leadership, faculty and staff.

EdSource reports Drake's announcement came as Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have called on California's public colleges and universities to make sure their campuses are safe for Jewish, Arab and Muslim students.

The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters killed about 1,200 Israelis, including many children and other civilians. More than 11,000 have since been killed in Gaza by the Israeli military response, according to Gaza health officials.

Drake said in a statement that the conflict "presents a complex set of intersecting issues that require multiple solutions on multiple fronts.” He added that the 23-campus university system was “doubling down on who we are: an educational institution that's guided by facts and data, but also a moral compass that helps us find our way to compassion and understanding in difficult moments."

UC Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib also called on UC's campus leaders to investigate incidents of discrimination and "enforce discipline" when necessary. Leib said he has met with Jewish, Arab and Muslim students who do not feel safe on UC campuses.