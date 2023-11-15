MLB owners expected to approve A’s move to Vegas

A’s owner John Fisher met earlier today with three Oakland A’s fans, who showed up at the MLB owners meeting to urge them not to vote to relocate the team to Las Vegas.The 30 league owners are expected to vote overwhelmingly for relocation. The A’s have an agreement to build a one-and-a-half billion dollar, 30,000-seat, retractable roof stadiumoff the Las Vegas Strip, which the team plans to move for the 2028 season.

However, the move has also generated opposition in Nevada.A local non-profit, Schools Over Stadiums has filed a lawsuit to stop $380 million in state funding for the proposed stadium, alleging that a law passed by Nevada’s state legislature and signed by the governor in June violates the constitution and needs a two-thirds vote.Meanwhile, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has continued to lobby Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners to put off the vote and allow the city to resume negotiations aimed at building a new ballpark at Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland.

The A’s finished last season with the worst record in major league baseball, as well as the lowest attendance. The team has traded or sold most of its best players over the years, prompting calls by fans for Fisher to sell the team.

