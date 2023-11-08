Mission residents name new development housing plan “La Muerte”

Mission District community members are gearing up to join the ib+a architecture development plan at the Mission Cultural Center tonight / Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss the plans for the location.

Residents and previous tenants are urging the developers to honor the livelihoods and businesses that were lost by preserving that development to ensure affordable housing. While also preventing further displacement in the Mission District. According to an Instagram flier by @Calle24_Sf.

Plans for the building have been in progress since 2018, when Hawk Lou, the property owner, rolled out a plan for a largely market-rate, housing development. The name, “La Muerte,'' was coined by community and cultural organizers.

In 2022, according to the Real Deal staff,Lou filed a proposal for a 10-story building with 181 units, instead of the eight-story structure with 148 units he had originally planned in 2020.

Calle 24 Latino Cultural District has released a petition to oppose “La Muerte.”

