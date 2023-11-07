SFO international traffic rebounding from COVID pandemic

San Francisco Mayor London Breed's office released a statement Monday saying the city's recovery efforts are showing significant growth for international travel into San Francisco as service continues to expand.

According to the statement, "By the end of the year, with return of key Chinese carriers and the expansion of new carriers elsewhere, San Francisco will exceed the number of international flights pre-pandemic."

Breed's office said the city's international travel recovery has been driven by visitors from the United Kingdom, Europe and India, while Mexico and Canada remain the city's largest international visitor source markets.

Breed's office said that SFO has 17 weekly non-stop flights to India – more than the other major West Coast airports combined – and plans to add an 18th.

Breed's office said that during the pandemic, SFO successfully introduced seven new airlines for travelers: Air Transat, Breeze, Flair, ITA, Qatar, Vietnam, and ZIPAIR have already launched flights at SFO.

With the anticipated return in November of Chinese carriers, which include Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern, SFO will be back to 43 total international flights, fully back to pre-pandemic levels.