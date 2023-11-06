© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Town Hall: The Future of Public Transportation

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published November 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM PST
KALW's Ben Trefny, SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin, and
KALW
KALW's Ben Trefny, SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin, Transform's Amy Thomson, and the Chronicle's Ricardo Cano speak live on October 24 before a live audience at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco.

What's next for public transportation in the Bay Area?

KALW's Ben Trefny moderates a conversation with:

Jeffrey Tumlin — Director of Transportation of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Amy Thomson — Transportation Policy and Programs Manager for TransForm

Ricardo Cano — Transportation reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

The discussion took place on October 24, 2023, at KALW's live event space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco.
Bay Area Headlines TransportationUrban PlanningEconomy, Business & LaborHistory
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
