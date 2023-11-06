Town Hall: The Future of Public Transportation
What's next for public transportation in the Bay Area?
KALW's Ben Trefny moderates a conversation with:
Jeffrey Tumlin — Director of Transportation of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency
Amy Thomson — Transportation Policy and Programs Manager for TransForm
Ricardo Cano — Transportation reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle
The discussion took place on October 24, 2023, at KALW's live event space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco.