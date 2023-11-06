Statewide support for reporting hate acts

According to the most recent “Hate Crime in California” Report” — released by the State Attorney General’s Office— there was a 20% rise in reported hate crimes between 2021 and 2022. 488 of those hate incidents took place in the Bay Area. Those numbers are likely an under-estimate, since many hate crimes go unreported.

Since October 7th of this year, the number of Islamophobic and Antisemitic hate acts has spiked nationally.

Earlier this year, California launched a hate act hotline to provide support for people who have experienced or witnessed a hate act. The number is 833-8-NO-HATE. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, callers will then be connected to an actual person, trained in culturally-competent communication, and trauma-informed response.

It’s not a law enforcement line, and all have the option to report anonymously. Phone support is available in more than 200 languages. The hotline is a part of the statewide CA versus HATE program, aimed at stopping the normalization of hate in our communities.

It’s worth noting: if you — or someone you’ve witnessed — is in present danger, 911 is still the right number to call.