Bay Area Headlines

Daly City Will Use Police Body Cameras By End Of Year / California Prioritizes Community Vaccination Sites Over Mass Inoculation Locations / California Sends Oxygen Equipment To India
Researchers Determine Pregnant Women With Symptomatic COVID Experience More Health Risks / Some Democrats Hope Recall Signatories Reverse Signatures / Wildfire Preparedness Week Calls Attention To Recent Record-Breaking Fires / Santa Clara County Board Of Supervisors Expected To Dedicate Money To Affordable Housing
Poll: Most Californians Worry Schools Won't Reopen Fully Next Fall / Mental Health, Equity Should Be Schools’ Focus As Students Return, Report Says / In Face Of Anxieties, West Contra Costa Unified Commits To Full In-person Instruction In Fall
California Democrats Unite In Support Of Gavin Newsom / Advocates Of Unhoused People Argue For Continuation Of Project Roomkey / New Fire Burns On CZU Scar / State's Youngest Assembly Member Introduces Progressive Bills / Osprey Hatches On Industrial Crane In Richmond
SFPUC Extending Pandemic-Related Financial Assistance Programs / Governor Newsom Criticized For Not Moving On Single-Payer Health Program / Oakland Police Commission Seeking New Applicants / State Small Businesses Can Get Additional Tax Break
San Francisco Supervisors Call For Asian American Pacific Islander Protections / Teachers, Administrators, And Advocates Call For Emotional Safe Havens At Schools / Safe Passage Park Will Make Oasis In Tenderloin / San Jose Libraries Make New Tech Available / Castro Community Group Considering Installing Security Cameras
Mayor London Breed Nominates City Attorney Dennis Herrera To Head SFPUC / State Lawmakers Consider Universal Basic Income / Parklets Could Prove Pricy For Restaurant Owners / Burning Man To Be Virtual In 2021, Again / Bay Area Answers India's Call For Medical Support / Magnitude 2.8 Earthquake Struck Hayward Fault Overnight / Clear And Sunny With Increasing Afternoon Winds Today
Bay Area Man Dealing With Blood Clots After J&J Vaccine Administration / Sacramento District Attorney Announces Candidacy For State Attorney General / Recall Effort Receives Enough Signatures / Vallejo's H.E.R. Wins Oscar For Best Song / Bay Area Warming Throughout Week
Governor Newsom Declares Drought Emergency In Mendocino And Sonoma Counties / California's COVID-19 Rollout Generally "Going Well" But Inequities Still An Issue / Faculty, Staff, And Students At UC and CSU Systems Will Need Vaccinations For Fall
State Worker Pay Expected To Be Restored To Pre-Pandemic Levels / Judge Orders Los Angeles To House People Living On Skid Row / Sonoma County Starts New Programs to Prepare for Fire Season / Burning Man Organizers Consider Requiring Attendees Be Vaccinated
Black Lawmakers Push Police Reform Bills In California / Representative Barbara Lee And San Francisco Mayor London Breed Respond To Chauvin Verdict / PG&E Arraigned On 33 Counts For Kincade Fire / South African Superbloom On Display At UC Berkeley Botanical Garden
State Employees Took A 10% Pay Cut Last Year, And It May Be Restored This Summer / California Public Utilities Commission Will Increase Oversight Of PG&E / Partly Cloudy And Breezy Today