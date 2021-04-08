© 2021
New Arrivals: A Socially-Distanced Book Tour

Aya De Leon Spy Novel Set Among Black Lives And Climate Justice Activists

Published April 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM PDT
Aya de Leon.png

Berkeley author Aya de Leon reads from her new novel, "A Spy in the Struggle." It’s about Yolanda Vance, a young African American woman who infiltrates Bay Area activists who are fighting for climate justice and Black lives.

Click the play button above to listen to this reading. Subscribe to the podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player to hear more from the series.

Wren Farrell helped produce this episode.

Lisa Morehouse
