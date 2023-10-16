© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

After 24 years, the Litquake founders are ready for a new chapter

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Litquake founders Jane Ganahl and Jack Boulware
Chris Hardy
/
Chris Hardy
Litquake founders Jane Ganahl and Jack Boulware

Jack Boulware and Jane Ganahl and came up with the idea at a San Francisco bar while working as arts journalists. It started off as a one-day reading in Golden Gate Park. Then grew to an annual literary festival featuring writers from the Bay Area and around the world.

Litquake is running now until October 21st. Visit their website for information on their literary events.

This interview aired in the October 16, 2020 episode of Crosscurrents.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
