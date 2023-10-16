Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
After 24 years, the Litquake founders are ready for a new chapter
Jack Boulware and Jane Ganahl and came up with the idea at a San Francisco bar while working as arts journalists. It started off as a one-day reading in Golden Gate Park. Then grew to an annual literary festival featuring writers from the Bay Area and around the world.
Litquake is running now until October 21st. Visit their website for information on their literary events.
This interview aired in the October 16, 2020 episode of Crosscurrents.