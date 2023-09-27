It's beats and good vibes on drummer James 'Sticknasty' Small's solo album

“There’s music there for you when you don’t know how to express your love or don’t have the right words to say. You can use music to express your love for someone or love for yourself.” James "Sticknasty" Small

If you’re a Fantastic Negrito fan, you’ve heard his drummer James “Sticknasty” Small. The grammy-nominated musician has a new album called "A Universal Love Language." James also starred in Fantastic Negrito’s film "White Jesus, Black Problems." He played Fantastic Negrito's 7th generation grandfather, an enslaved Black man, in the film. He also shared the stage with such artists as Taj Mahal and Lyrics Born. In this interview, we hear about his music, acting, and teaching youth.

James is performing at 111 Minna Galleryin San Francisco on Friday, September 29.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the September 27, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

