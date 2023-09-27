© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

It's beats and good vibes on drummer James 'Sticknasty' Small's solo album

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
“There’s music there for you when you don’t know how to express your love or don’t have the right words to say. You can use music to express your love for someone or love for yourself.”
James "Sticknasty" Small

If you’re a Fantastic Negrito fan, you’ve heard his drummer James “Sticknasty” Small. The grammy-nominated musician has a new album called "A Universal Love Language." James also starred in Fantastic Negrito’s film "White Jesus, Black Problems." He played Fantastic Negrito's 7th generation grandfather, an enslaved Black man, in the film. He also shared the stage with such artists as Taj Mahal and Lyrics Born. In this interview, we hear about his music, acting, and teaching youth.

James is performing at 111 Minna Galleryin San Francisco on Friday, September 29.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the September 27, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
