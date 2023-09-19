Publisher J.K. Fowler on giving love to Oakland in new anthology

"Oakland is a place, but it's the people, right? The people are still with me ... I feel like it's not appropriate to say goodbye because I'm not saying goodbye to the people."

Before Oakland’s Nomadic Press shut down earlier this year, publisher J.K. Fowler had one more book to drop. “The Town” is an anthology featuring more than 60 poets with ties to Oakland.

But it’s not quite the end of the publishing road for J.K. He’s continuing to help writers through his next venture, Nomadic Foundation. On his podcast, The Public Planter, he shares the ins and outs of operating a indie press. And he hosts an artist retreat space in Xalapa, Mexico.

J.K. Fowler spoke to KALW from his home in Mexico.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the September 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

