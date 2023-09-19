© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Publisher J.K. Fowler on giving love to Oakland in new anthology

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
J.K. Fowler, founder of Nomadic Foundation
"Oakland is a place, but it's the people, right? The people are still with me ... I feel like it's not appropriate to say goodbye because I'm not saying goodbye to the people."

Before Oakland’s Nomadic Press shut down earlier this year, publisher J.K. Fowler had one more book to drop. “The Town” is an anthology featuring more than 60 poets with ties to Oakland.

But it’s not quite the end of the publishing road for J.K. He’s continuing to help writers through his next venture, Nomadic Foundation. On his podcast, The Public Planter, he shares the ins and outs of operating a indie press. And he hosts an artist retreat space in Xalapa, Mexico.

J.K. Fowler spoke to KALW from his home in Mexico.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the September 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
