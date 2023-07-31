Diana Gameros' music without borders

This interview aired in the July 31, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Musician and Singer Diana Gameros grew up in the Mexican city of Juarez, surrounded by her family’s music. She left home at 13 to study music in the US. Now she lives in the Bay Area and sings in both Spanish and English. Her music is often about immigration, family and home. She has performed with artists like Joan Baez and the San Francisco Symphony.

Diana Gameros spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden about her music.

Diana’s latest album "Arrullo" is available for purchase on bandcamp.

This interview was co-produced by Astrid Fedel and Porfirio Rangel.