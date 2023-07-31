© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Diana Gameros' music without borders

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
This interview aired in the July 31, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Musician and Singer Diana Gameros grew up in the Mexican city of Juarez, surrounded by her family’s music. She left home at 13 to study music in the US. Now she lives in the Bay Area and sings in both Spanish and English. Her music is often about immigration, family and home. She has performed with artists like Joan Baez and the San Francisco Symphony.

Diana Gameros spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden about her music.

Diana’s latest album "Arrullo" is available for purchase on bandcamp.

This interview was co-produced by Astrid Fedel and Porfirio Rangel.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
