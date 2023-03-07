© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

'Disney Pride' with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published March 7, 2023
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus artistic director Jacob Stensberg
Jacob Stensberg is the new artistic director of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. The music group is performing a “Disney Pride” concert. They’ll be singing dozens of Disney classics songs. Plus, choir members will share personal stories about love and LGBTQ+ pride. The show also celebrates the Disney company turning 100. Jacob talks about creating Disney magic and his experience with the chorus so far.

The “Disney Pride” concert takes place at Davies Symphony Hall on March 16 and 17.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
