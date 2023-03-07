'Disney Pride' with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus

Jacob Stensberg is the new artistic director of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. The music group is performing a “Disney Pride” concert. They’ll be singing dozens of Disney classics songs. Plus, choir members will share personal stories about love and LGBTQ+ pride. The show also celebrates the Disney company turning 100. Jacob talks about creating Disney magic and his experience with the chorus so far.

The “Disney Pride” concert takes place at Davies Symphony Hall on March 16 and 17.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.