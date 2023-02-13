Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
San Francisco man transforms a plant nursery and himself
Is the cost of success worth your happiness? This question was pondered by Phillip Feemster, an SF resident who felt stifled and trapped in corporate life. A life-changing conversation with a few concerned neighbors lead to Phillip becoming owner of a century-old plant nursery that was falling apart. Although he faced numerous challenges, the process of transforming Clement Nursery lead to a transformation of Phillip, himself. KALW's Kyri Nashiem brings us Phillip's story.
I was asking the universe every day, 'What should I do? What am I going to do next?' I’m actually tearing-up a little bit, because I didn't know what to do. I felt defined by my career in marketing, but it was time for something different.Phillip Feemster