Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

San Francisco man transforms a plant nursery and himself

KALW | By Kyri Nashiem
Published February 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
NurseryUSE2.jpeg
Kyri Nashiem / KALW News
/
Phillip Feemster left the corporate world to transform Clement Nursery

Is the cost of success worth your happiness? This question was pondered by Phillip Feemster, an SF resident who felt stifled and trapped in corporate life. A life-changing conversation with a few concerned neighbors lead to Phillip becoming owner of a century-old plant nursery that was falling apart. Although he faced numerous challenges, the process of transforming Clement Nursery lead to a transformation of Phillip, himself. KALW's Kyri Nashiem brings us Phillip's story.

I was asking the universe every day, 'What should I do? What am I going to do next?' I’m actually tearing-up a little bit, because I didn't know what to do. I felt defined by my career in marketing, but it was time for something different.
Phillip Feemster

NurseryUSE1.jpeg
Kyri Nashiem
/
Phillip Feemster

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents@WORK
Kyri Nashiem
Radio host, producer, and editor who recently graduate from the broadcasting program at San Francisco State University. His goal is to use media as a vehicle to incite positive change, bring awareness to leaders from marginalized communities, and create inspiring/educational content.
