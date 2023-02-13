© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area

Poet Adrienne Danyelle Oliver Writes About Fibroids and the Black Body

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Through the process of writing this book I see the black body as sacred. I really see it as an altar to uplift, to praise, to adorn and shower with love because we don't really get that.
Adrienne Danyelle Oliver

Uterine fibroids is a health issue affecting Black women on a large scale. The non-cancerous tumors can cause pelvic pain and heavy menstrual bleeding. Eighty percent of Black women develop fibroids by the age of 50. That’s according to the The National Institutes of Health

Adrienne Danyelle Oliver is a professor at Laney College in Oakland. She is originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. Her book “The Body Has Memory" is published by Nomadic Press.

This interview was co-produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
