Poet Adrienne Danyelle Oliver Writes About Fibroids and the Black Body

Through the process of writing this book I see the black body as sacred. I really see it as an altar to uplift, to praise, to adorn and shower with love because we don't really get that. Adrienne Danyelle Oliver

Uterine fibroids is a health issue affecting Black women on a large scale. The non-cancerous tumors can cause pelvic pain and heavy menstrual bleeding. Eighty percent of Black women develop fibroids by the age of 50. That’s according to the The National Institutes of Health.

Adrienne Danyelle Oliver is a professor at Laney College in Oakland. She is originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. Her book “The Body Has Memory" is published by Nomadic Press.

This interview was co-produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.