Jennifer Lewis' characters face middle age and motherhood woes in 'The New Low'

I wanted to write about people's rock bottom. Jennifer Lewis

Addiction, death and romantic affairs– those are some of the problems characters face in The New Low. Jennifer Lewis is well known in the Bay Area literary community for showcasing writers. She’s the co-founder of Red Light Lit, a small press and reading series that explore topics such love,sexuality and identity. The New Low is her debut collection.

This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel

