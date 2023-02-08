© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Jennifer Lewis' characters face middle age and motherhood woes in 'The New Low'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
I wanted to write about people's rock bottom.
Jennifer Lewis

Addiction, death and romantic affairs– those are some of the problems characters face in The New Low. Jennifer Lewis is well known in the Bay Area literary community for showcasing writers. She’s the co-founder of Red Light Lit, a small press and reading series that explore topics such love,sexuality and identity. The New Low is her debut collection.

This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
