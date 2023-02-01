Don Reed Sends a Message About Never Giving Up in 'The Never Too Late Show'

Back in the day, doing a standup routine on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” was a comedian’s dream. It was definitely Don Reed’s dream. The Oakland actor tells the story of his windy path to Hollywood and pursuing a gig on Carson in “The Never Too Late Show.” The one-man show is playing at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s a funny and inspirational story about never giving up on your passions

See “The Never Too Late Show” at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley through February 19th.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.