Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents

Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community.

Don Reed Sends a Message About Never Giving Up in 'The Never Too Late Show'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM PST
The-Marsh_The-Never-Too-Late-Show-starring-Don-Reed_Credit-Darryl-Sivad_1-scaled.jpeg
Darryl Sivad
/
Don Reed stars in "The Never Too Late Show"

Back in the day, doing a standup routine on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” was a comedian’s dream. It was definitely Don Reed’s dream. The Oakland actor tells the story of his windy path to Hollywood and pursuing a gig on Carson in “The Never Too Late Show.” The one-man show is playing at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s a funny and inspirational story about never giving up on your passions

See “The Never Too Late Show” at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley through February 19th.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
