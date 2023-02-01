Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Don Reed Sends a Message About Never Giving Up in 'The Never Too Late Show'
Back in the day, doing a standup routine on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” was a comedian’s dream. It was definitely Don Reed’s dream. The Oakland actor tells the story of his windy path to Hollywood and pursuing a gig on Carson in “The Never Too Late Show.” The one-man show is playing at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s a funny and inspirational story about never giving up on your passions
See “The Never Too Late Show” at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley through February 19th.
This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.