Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

What a year’s worth of death care work is like for a pastor and a funeral assistant in Oakland

KALW | By Ricky Rodas
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Ricky Rodas
Sylvester Rutledge (left) and Todd Walker (right) inside the main chapel at North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church on 32nd Street.
"Whatever my status is in the world, we all are equal at the grave."
A pastor and funeral assistant in Oakland talk about a year's worth of work.

So when they get to the funeral, it’s just like a concert. You get here, we got everything set up. But nobody sees what goes on before that. That’s where the hard part comes in.

Before the pandemic, homicides across California and in the Bay Area were going down. But that’s changed. In Oakland in 2021, there were more than 130 killings, and between 113-130 killings this past year, according to statistics released by the Oakland Police Department.

KALW's Ricky Rodas takes a look behind these numbers with a pastor and a funeral assistant two individuals who work intimately with death on a weekly basis. He shows us what a year’s worth of work has been like and how they cope with the loss all around them.

KALW engineers; editing by Lisa Morehouse; fact checking by Priscilla Ankrah. Music by Cast of Characters. Additional thanks to Todd Walker and Sylvester Rutledge.

Ricky Rodas
Ricky Rodas is one of KALW's 2022 reporting fellows. He is a member of the 2020 graduating class of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. He spent two years reporting on immigrant communities in the Bay Area as a reporter for the local news sites Oakland North, Mission Local, and Richmond Confidential. Rodas, who is Salvadoran American, is currently the small & immigrant-owned business reporter for The Oaklandside through a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities.
