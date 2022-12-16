Pole Dancer Joshuah Ciafardone smashes the patriarchy one eight inch heel at a time

Pole dancing is not an easy style to master. It requires a lot of strength, flexibility, and coordination. Actress Jennifer Lopez spoke on Good Morning America about her pole dancing training for the film Hustlers. Bay Area pole dancer Joshuah Ciafardone is an instructor at Pole + Dance Studios. You can see ballet and aerialist influences in their pole dance.

See Joshuah perform at Kat Robichaud’s "A Very Merry Misfit Cabaret" at Alcazar Theatre in San Francisco running from December 16th to 23rd.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.