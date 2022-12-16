© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Pole Dancer Joshuah Ciafardone smashes the patriarchy one eight inch heel at a time

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM PST
Pole Dancer Joshuah Ciafardone

Pole dancing is not an easy style to master. It requires a lot of strength, flexibility, and coordination. Actress Jennifer Lopez spoke on Good Morning America about her pole dancing training for the film Hustlers. Bay Area pole dancer Joshuah Ciafardone is an instructor at Pole + Dance Studios. You can see ballet and aerialist influences in their pole dance.

See Joshuah perform at Kat Robichaud’s "A Very Merry Misfit Cabaret" at Alcazar Theatre in San Francisco running from December 16th to 23rd.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
