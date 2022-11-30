© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Brontë Velez's Film explores Black and Indigenous Freedom in 'Salt to Catch Ghosts Exhibit'

Published November 30, 2022
Published November 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
transdisciplinary artist Brontë Velez
I don't think there is such a thing as a Black freedom without Indigenous freedom.
Brontë Velez

In some spiritual practices, people use salt to protect themselves from negative energy and evil spirits. For generations people have used salt water to clean wounds. These metaphors come up in the art exhibit “Salt to Catch Ghosts.” The multimedia exhibit features dreamy, spiritual works by Black women and femmes. Healing, memory and history are other themes that rise in the works. Oakland-base artist Ashara Ekenduayo curated the exhibit on display at Slash Art in San Francisco. brontë velez is an Black-Latinx transdisciplinary artist with a passion for the environment.

They're the creative director of the short film "Can I Get A Witness." Shot in Alaska, it addresses the correlation between African American and Indigneous freedom. brontë also danced in the film. “Salt to Catch Ghosts” is running at Slash Art in San Francisco December 17th.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

