Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Outdoor Afro Founder Rue Mapp's New Book Tells Stories of Black People's Joys and Legacies in Nature

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published November 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
Outdoor Afro CEO Rue Mapp

When Rue Mapp was a kid, she looked forward to her family taking a break from the Oakland city life to spend time at their ranch in Lake County. Those days at the ranch inspired her love for nature. Years later in 2009 she launched the blog Outdoor Afro which evolved into a large community and organization. There are Outdoor Afro groups in 30 states, with offices in Oakland and Washington, DC. In this interview Rue talks about her book “Nature Swagger: Stories and Visions of Black Joy in the Outdoors,” and the importance of Black people having access to nature. She also gives tips of ways we can all connect with nature right from home.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
