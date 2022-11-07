Outdoor Afro Founder Rue Mapp's New Book Tells Stories of Black People's Joys and Legacies in Nature

When Rue Mapp was a kid, she looked forward to her family taking a break from the Oakland city life to spend time at their ranch in Lake County. Those days at the ranch inspired her love for nature. Years later in 2009 she launched the blog Outdoor Afro which evolved into a large community and organization. There are Outdoor Afro groups in 30 states, with offices in Oakland and Washington, DC. In this interview Rue talks about her book “Nature Swagger: Stories and Visions of Black Joy in the Outdoors,” and the importance of Black people having access to nature. She also gives tips of ways we can all connect with nature right from home.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

