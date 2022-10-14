© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

'Poetry Flash' editor Joyce Jenkins organizes a festival for poets to celebrate nature and address climate change

KALW | By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published October 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT
Joyce Jenkins.cornerPF copy.jpg

Climate change and the future of this planet is on many of our minds. It seems like we’re talking about it even more these days. In the Bay Area, artists and environmentalists have been addressing this looming crisis for many years. Since the mid-90s, the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival gave space for poets to reflect on the effects of climate change. Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins is lead organizer of the event.

“When you think about it, scientists and poets both observe and then write about it. In a way, poetry is a kind of nonfiction.”
Joyce Jenkins

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

The Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival takes place Saturday, October 15th in Berkeley at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Civic Center Park. Admission is free.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
