'Poetry Flash' editor Joyce Jenkins organizes a festival for poets to celebrate nature and address climate change

Climate change and the future of this planet is on many of our minds. It seems like we’re talking about it even more these days. In the Bay Area, artists and environmentalists have been addressing this looming crisis for many years. Since the mid-90s, the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival gave space for poets to reflect on the effects of climate change. Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins is lead organizer of the event.

“When you think about it, scientists and poets both observe and then write about it. In a way, poetry is a kind of nonfiction.” Joyce Jenkins

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

The Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival takes place Saturday, October 15th in Berkeley at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Civic Center Park. Admission is free.

