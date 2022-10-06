© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Brittany Luse on being the new host of "It's Been A Minute" and her favorite Bay Area artists

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM PDT
Brittany Luse, For Colored Nerds
Sarah Jacobs
/
Brittany Luse, co-host of For Colored Nerds photographed August 2021, in Brooklyn, New York.

“It’s Been A Minute” The show covers news and culture through rich conversation. Brittany is an award winning journalist and cultural critic. Other hosting credits include such podcasts as For Colored Nerds and The Nod. Listen to “It’s Been a Minute” Saturdays at 8am on KALW or download the show's podcast.

You can pretty much talk about anything, and still be under the umbrella of Black culture which is the basis of American culture.
Brittany Luse

Arts & Culture
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
