Brittany Luse on being the new host of "It's Been A Minute" and her favorite Bay Area artists
“It’s Been A Minute” The show covers news and culture through rich conversation. Brittany is an award winning journalist and cultural critic. Other hosting credits include such podcasts as For Colored Nerds and The Nod. Listen to “It’s Been a Minute” Saturdays at 8am on KALW or download the show's podcast.
You can pretty much talk about anything, and still be under the umbrella of Black culture which is the basis of American culture.Brittany Luse