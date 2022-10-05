Gary Whitta's sci-fi audio drama 'Gundog' presents the resistance of humans against aliens

An advanced, alien-machine species known as the Mek has taken over the world and enslaved people. A gundog is a large robot humans built to fight against the aliens. "Gundog" is also the name of Gary Whitta's new sci-fi audio drama. Years after humans lost the war against the aliens, the courageous lead character Dakota goes on a journey to find one of these long-lost gundog robots. But are gundogs the key to liberating humans?

Gary Whitta shares his thoughts in this interview.

“The Mek showed up really only with friendly intentions. A classic ‘We come in peace’ and it could’ve been great but humanity decided on an easier opportunity to bite the hand that feeds them.” Gary Whitta

Listen to Gary’s audio drama “Gundog” on his Twitch and YouTube channel."

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.