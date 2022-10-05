© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture

Gary Whitta's sci-fi audio drama 'Gundog' presents the resistance of humans against aliens

KALW | By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published October 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
IMG_0057.jpeg
Gary Whitta
/
Writer Gary Whitta

An advanced, alien-machine species known as the Mek has taken over the world and enslaved people. A gundog is a large robot humans built to fight against the aliens. "Gundog" is also the name of Gary Whitta's new sci-fi audio drama. Years after humans lost the war against the aliens, the courageous lead character Dakota goes on a journey to find one of these long-lost gundog robots. But are gundogs the key to liberating humans?

Gary Whitta shares his thoughts in this interview.

“The Mek showed up really only with friendly intentions. A classic ‘We come in peace’ and it could’ve been great but humanity decided on an easier opportunity to bite the hand that feeds them.”
Gary Whitta

Listen to Gary’s audio drama “Gundog” on his Twitch and YouTube channel."

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

Arts & Culture
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
